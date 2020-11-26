Penny Marie GallihughOctober 8, 1961 - November 17, 2020Penny Marie Gallihugh, 59, of Orange, died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the George Washington Hospital, Washington, D.C. Born on October 8, 1961, in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of the late Robert White Gallihugh.Penny is survived by her mother, Mary Ellen Dodson Gallihugh of Orange; two brothers, James "Sonny" Wharton Gallihugh and wife, Elizabeth, of Orange, and Tony Gallihugh and wife, Sheila, of Unionville; and four nieces, Cortney Gallihugh, Mackenzie Gallihugh, Anglea Gallihugh, and Emily Atkins.A private graveside memorial service will be held at the Etlan Cemetery at a later date. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.Preddy Funeral Home250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.