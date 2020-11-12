Peter PanczyszynPeter Panczyszyn, 73, of Orange, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at his residence. Born on November 15, 1947, in Ettlingen Germany, he was an Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alicia Ann Romano Panczyszyn.He is survived by his mother, Olga Blethen Panczyszyn of High Point, N.C.; daughters, Dana Lee Kyrish and husband, Brad, of Leander, Texas., and Renee Michele Panczyszyn, of Bayonne, N.J.; a son, Eric Peter Panczyszyn and wife, Michele, of Centreville, Va.; brothers, David Blethen and wife, Irena, of Glen Spey, NY., and Joe Blethen and wife, Chrow, of Haymarket, Va.; sisters, Lesia Collins of Pompton Lake, N.J., and Irene Abbott of High Point N.C.; and grandchildren, Emmaline, Zoey, and Liliana Panczyszyn, and Mason and Harper Scott.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Culpeper National Cemetery, with military honors. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.