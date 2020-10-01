Menu
Richard Marshall Taylor Jr.
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
Richard Marshall Taylor Jr.

Richard Marshall Taylor Jr., 72, passed away on September 18, 2020. Born on October 19, 1947, in Hampton, Virginia, Richard was the son of the late R. Marshall and Dare B. Taylor.

He leaves his wife of 48 years, Patsy S. Taylor; daughter, Drew T. (Steven) Hensley; two sisters, Marsha T. (William) Rew and Anne Warren Ferguson; one grandchild, Grayson Lane Hensley; two nephews, and a niece.

Richard graduated from Kecoughtan High School, attended Tennessee Tech., and graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1970, with a bachelor's degree in Agriculture. He went on to become a teacher and administrator in Hampton, Orange, and Spotsylvania County school systems.

In 1972, he founded Venture Stable with wife, Patsy, and quickly became a leading breeder, trainer, and handler in the thoroughbred and hunter industries.

Richard served on the board of the Virginia Pony Breeders Association, was a licensed US Equestrian official, and member of the United States Hunter Jumper Association, where he devoted time to numerous committees.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Horse Center Foundation (Memo Line, In Memory of Richard M. Taylor) 487 Maury River Road, Lexington, VA 24450.

Published by Orange County Review on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
Patsy and Drew I am so sorry to hear of Richards passing. May God hold you close, comfort you gently, and carry you through. In prayer and sympathy, Cousin GiGi
Janet S. Oxley
Family
September 28, 2020
So sorry to hear this . Richard was such an amazing horseman. Prayers for his family =O=O
Frazer
September 28, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 28, 2020
Condolences to my cousin Patsy Taylor on the loss of her husband and lifelong friend Richard. Heaven has gained a mighty horseman!
Nancy Kramer
September 27, 2020
United in horses. From Colorado, condolences to my cousin Patsy Taylor on the loss of her husband and lifelong friend. Nancy Horan Kramer
Nancy Kramer
September 27, 2020
My condolences to the Taylor family. May Richard Rest In Peace. Fred Scheps
Fred Scheps
September 27, 2020