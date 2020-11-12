Menu
Walker Lee Hale
Walker Lee Hale

Walker Lee Hale, infant, was born on October 24, 2020, at 6:18 p.m. at Henrico Doctor's Hospital Women's Center. He was born sleeping at 26 weeks.

He is survived by his parents, Travis Hale and Carter Heckman; and sister, Ryder Jo Hale. His brother, Hunter Nelson Hale greeted him in heaven. He is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Garry and Debbie Hale; his maternal grandmother, Joanna Chapman; and his maternal grandfather, Joe Heckman and his wife, Crissy Heckman. Additional family members include, godparents, Devin and Brittany Neal; great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

His life was short and he was very tiny but his presence made a big impact.

Memorial services were held November 7, 2020, at Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd., Fredericksburg, Va. Family time from 1 until 2 p.m. Services began at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of the following organizations; www.nowIlaymedowntosleep.org or www.charliesguys.org.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Orange County Review on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hillcrest United Methodist Church
2208 Lafayette Blvd., Fredericksburg, Virginia
Nov
7
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Hillcrest United Methodist Church
2208 Lafayette Blvd., Fredericksburg, Virginia
