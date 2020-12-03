William "Bill" Cleveland Humphrey Jr.
William "Bill" Cleveland Humphrey Jr., 71, of Hagerstown, Md., passed away at Meritus Medical Center on Sunday, November 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Born in Louisa, Va., on December 21, 1948, he was the son of Clara (Sprouse) Humphrey Beasley of Gordonsville, Va., and the late William Cleveland Humphrey, Sr.
Bill served with the U.S. Army. He graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., and Repperts School of Auctioneering in Decatur, Ind. He worked at Dentler Brothers in Hagerstown for many years, and J.J. Haines in Glen Burnie, Md. He was a member of and past president of Williamsport Lions Club. Bill was also a member of Williamsport Red Men Conococheague Tribe 84 and American Legion Post 10. He attended both the Williamsport United Methodist Church and Bedington United Methodist Church. Bill cherished time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years and mother of his children, Cathy Darnell Humphrey; one son, William "Trey" C. Humphrey III and wife, Vicky; two daughters, Amy Winn Gerhart and husband, Adam and Megan Elizabeth Akram and husband, Haroun; five grandchildren, Braxton Humphrey, Spencer Humphrey, Aidan Gerhart, Avery Gerhart, and Olivia Akram; one sister, Linda Snead; and three brothers, Marvin Humphrey, Donald Humphrey, and Mark Beasley.
The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, with the Rev. W. Scott Summers officiating, at Bedington United Methodist Church, 580 Bedington Road, Martinsburg, W.Va.
The family requests the omission of flowers. Arrangements made by Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Online condolences accepted at www.minnichfh.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Orange County Review on Dec. 3, 2020.