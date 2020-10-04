Carole Virginia Marchesano



Carole Virginia Marchesano of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away on June 6, 2020, after a three year battle with health complications. She was born on July 30, 1937, and raised in Des Moines, the daughter of Samuel Thomas and Geneva Carol Mazza(Horner).



She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School. She leaves a rich legacy as a woman who effortlessly burst through the proverbial glass ceiling in the 1960's at Kieffer & Associates, the Des Moines based advertising agency, rapidly working her way up to becoming the operations and financial manager of the business. After several years with Kieffer, she moved to Washington, D.C., with her two children and founded Goldberg/Marchesano, one of the top creative agencies in the region. She implemented employee practices that were ahead of the time in the business world, allowing staff to bring their children and pets to work, providing a small gym and kitchen facilities and launching a year-round 4 day work week. Her remarkable business acumen and marketing instincts guided the strategies, planning and research that created innumerable success stories for the agency.



Goldberg/Marchesano's creative work won hundreds of awards for campaigns created for IKEA, National Geographic, PBS and Catholic Charities, among others. Carole also, anonymously, established two charities in rural Virginia – one providing free home repairs for the elderly, the handicapped, widowed and the sick; and, Noah's Ark, an animal rescue mission that provided spay and neuter services for dogs and cats at discounted rates.



Carole is survived by her husband of 37 years, Norman Goldberg; her daughter, Michele McCormack (Rick); her granddaughter, Maria McCormack; daughter in-law, Pamela Marchesano; grandson, Nicholas Marchesano; daughter-in-law, Amy Goldberg Dutko (Paul Dutko); step grandson, Ben Dutko; and step granddaughter, Katie Dutko. Carole was preceded in death by her parents and son, Richard M. Marchesano.



Carole's legacy will remain her unbridled sense of humor, compassion, brainpower and the ripple effect of her generous heart and soul. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Church of the Incarnation, Charlottesville, or Caring for Creatures of Palmyra.



Published by Daily Progress from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.