Kimberly Anderson
March 1, 1963 - September 29, 2020
Kimberly Gooding Anderson, 57, of Stanardsville, Virginia, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1963, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to Robert and Sandra Gooding.
She is survived by her son, Michael Tyndall, whom she adored, and also by Gary Chillemi, the love of her life and her fiancé; his children, Matthew and Jessica; and his grandchildren, to whom she was "Memaw." Her mother, Sandra Gooding; her father, Robert "Bobby" Gooding; her sisters, Donna Blakey (Butch), Suzanne Lawson (Greg), and Tracey Trevillian (John); as well as her brother, Jeff Jacobs, survive her. Kim had many nieces and nephews who adored her, and her close friends, Michelle Bevington and the Anderson Boys, Dianne Shifflett, Carolyn Sellari, Brenda Roadcap, and many UVA co-workers will miss her terribly. She was preceded in death by her brother, Neil Gooding; and her longtime friend, Suzan Craddock.
Kim will be remembered for her generosity and the thoughtfulness and care she took in loving her family and friends. She was the type of person who would work for months hand-making a special gift. In fact, she made many Halloween costumes and knitted blankets for nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, and she was always eager to share her talents at sewing, crafting, and photography with her friends and family. She could often be found shopping with her sisters, laughing and making others laugh, and inspiring us with her bravery and eagerness to try something new. She was never one to let a friend take on a new challenge alone, and her eagerness to dive into everything from spinning and yoga to long-distance running will be missed. We'll always be grateful to her for having such a big, brave heart.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her doctors, Dr. Tre Le, Dr. Rick Hall, Dr. Brooke Bostic, and Dr. Joy Spiekerman, as well as to Legacy Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating online to supportuvacancer.org
or by check to the UVA Cancer Center, UVA Health Foundation, P.O. Box 37963, Boone, Iowa 50036, in Kim's memory.
Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
