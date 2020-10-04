Kim and I hung out all the time in the late 80s and early 90's. We used to work together at Frankie Daniel's truck stop. We took Michael on alot of weekend road trips and had so much fun. She was always smiling and always there for me no matter what I was going through. She always called me "Mary Lou". We lost touch over the years as we got older and had our own families to care for and different jobs but I always treasured our fun times. She and Gary would come to Wolf Fixin's and I always waited on them and we would catch up on what the last 30 years had brought to us. I will miss her and her smile. My condolences go out to you all. May you find peace and comfort through all this and in the future. Sincerely Mary Durrer Mullins. "Mary Lou"

Mary Durrer Mullins Friend October 1, 2020