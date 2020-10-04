Sheila Searls Amacker
January 3, 1934 - September 28, 2020
On Monday, September 28, 2020, Sheila Searls Amacker passed away at the age of 84.
She was born in Madison, Wisc., on January 3, 1934, as the daughter of Edward and Anna Searls and the sister of Eileen Searls, Anna Mary Brennan, Edward Searls, Bob Searls, and James Searls.
She attended Rosary College in River Forest, Ill., for one year, then transferred to the University of Wisconsin, graduating in 1956 with a degree in Early Childhood Education. In 1957, in Madison, Wisc., she married her high school sweetheart, John R. Amacker. Sheila and John lived in State College, Pa., and Stevens Point, Wisc., before settling down Charlottesville, Va., in 1962.
Together they raised five children, Elizabeth (Lisa) North, John Amacker, Michael Amacker, Margaret (Peggy) Murphy, and Robert (Bob) Amacker. Sheila taught before having children and returned to teaching in 1973, first as teacher's aide at the Greenbrier Elementary School in Charlottesville, Va., and then as a second grade teacher at the Madison County Elementary School where she retired in 1999.
A great joy in Sheila's life was her family, particularly her grandchildren, Kevin North (30), David North (28), Will Amacker (21), Sean Murphy (21), Charles Amacker (20), Ethan Murphy (19), and Jacqueline Amacker (19). She embraced and included as family sons, daughters, and sisters-in-law, Michael North, Jill Amacker, Pad Murphy, Kristy Amacker, Judy Amacker, Ellen Searls, Allison Searls; and friends, Janet Murphy, Tania Israel, and members of the Grace Society. She loved watching baby turtles hatch, sunrise at the beach, and cross-stitch.
Even in times of great sadness, including the deaths of husband, John (1981); son, Michael (2006); father, Edward (1977); mother, Anna (1993); brother, James (2011); brother, Bob (2017); sister, Eileen (2019); sister, Anna Mary (2019), Sheila remained sweet, generous and giving. Her last words to her family were, "Tell the good stories, tell the hard ones, they are good too."
The family wants to thank the caregivers at the Colonnades Remembrance Center in Charlottesville, Va. Please feel free to share your stories of Sheila at www.remember.com/Sheila
. When we can gather again, we will hold a celebration of Sheila's stories and life. Until then, if you wish to remember or honor Sheila, please consider sending donations to https://www.sunsetbeachturtles.org/donations.html
, https://www.hopva.org
, or https://www.donorschoose.org
.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 4, 2020.