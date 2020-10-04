Mary Ellen Smith GarthMary Ellen Smith Garth, 86, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.She was born on May 3, 1934, to the late Charlie Estes Smith and Mary Melone Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Wayland Garth; brothers, Leslie Creel Smith, C. N. Smith and David Warren Smith; and sisters, Nellie Smith Leathers, and Judy Smith Morris.She is survived by her daughter, Mary Wayland Garth (Richard T. Lantz) of Fulks Run, Va.; son, James Horace Garth and wife, Marilyn, of Ruckersville, Va.; brothers, Robert "Bobby" Smith and wife, Virginia, of Madison, Lyle Smith and wife, Irene, of Hood, Va., and Kenneth Smith and wife, Liz, of Hood, Va.; sisters, Carole S. Milks and husband, Gil, of Keswick, Arlene Aylor and husband, Wilmer, of Etlan; grandchildren, Ashley Garth Updike and husband, Scott, and Ashby Garth and wife, Jill, all of Ruckersville; and great-grandchildren, Ella Updike, Clara Updike, Thomas Garth, and Sadie Garth.A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Fairview Christian Church in Hood, Va.