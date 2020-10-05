Howard Newton
April 10, 1932 - September 24, 2020
Howard Owen Newton, 88, most recently of Arlington, Texas, passed peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Howard was born in Portsmouth, Va., to William Leon Newton Sr. and Lula Early Gatling. Howard was preceded in death by his parents; his half-siblings, Lillian Stubblefield, Mildred Sellers, and Bessie Haynes; and siblings, William Newton Jr., James Newton, Lula Maye Hamilton, and Richard Newton.
He is survived by his daughter, Lori Maye McGilberry; son-in-law, Kent McGilberry; grandson, Owen McGilberry; brother-in-law, Dale C. Hamilton, widower of Lula Maye Hamilton; sisters-in-law, Dee Newton, widow of William Newton, and Joyce Newton, widow of Richard Newton; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A 1950 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth, Va., Howard served in the United States Army Engineer Corps from 1953 to 1955 at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, as a Combat Construction Specialist Instructor. Graduating from the University of Virginia in 1958, Howard went on to earn a Bachelor of Divinity from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1963.
Howard will be interred at Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville, Va., in a private ceremony. To honor Howard, donations can be made to the Virginia Fund at the University of Virginia at the following website: at.virginia.edu/HowardNewton
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 5, 2020.