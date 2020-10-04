Menu
Phyllis Cox
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
Phyllis Cox, age 95, of Charlottesville, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Born on May 7, 1925, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va., she was the daughter of Harmon Armstrong and Almerta Jack Armstrong.

Phyllis was married to her beloved husband, Downing Cox Jr. for 59 years before he passed. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Wayman Armstrong, Truman Armstrong, Norman Armstrong, Stanley Armstrong, and Lee Armstrong; and her sisters, Rita Letch, Doris Clarke, Alma Morris Cooke, and Amelia Long Harlow Hunt.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Timothy Cox; brother-in-law, Mickey L. Cox; sister-in-law, Pauline W. Cox; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included cooking, genealogy, history and bird watching.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 2 p.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville, Va., with Pastor Chip Giessler officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Holly Memorial Gardens
, Charlottesville, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Phylis will be dearly missed by us. She meant so much to Mickey over the years. She was a lovely person inside & out.
Mickey & Doris
October 4, 2020