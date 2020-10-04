Carolyn Covert Wilcox



Carolyn Covert Wilcox, of Charlottesville, born on February 3, 1925, the daughter of Albert Jackson Covert and Blanche Marie Busk, of Omaha, Nebraska, died on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the remarkable age of 95.



She is survived by her four children, Sanford P. Wilcox (Janice) of Ivy along with their children, Christopher (Liz), Scott, Peter (Jess) and Catherine; Douglas J. Wilcox (Sue) of Charlottesville, along with their children, Jamie and Eileen; Marjorie W. Weeks (Louis) of Baltimore, along with their children, Louis IV, Cornelia and Edward; and Gregory C. Wilcox (Steve) of Atlanta, as well as five nieces and nephews, all of whom remain grateful for and inspired by her generous love and independent spirit.



Carolyn was a quiet force of Midwestern resilience and Southern grace. She was a determined individual - dedicated to the tasks and causes she pursued as high school valedictorian, graduate of Northwestern University, member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, Past-President of the Rivanna Garden Club, and active member of the University (now Junior) League and the Contemporary Club. She was a benefactor of the Piedmont Baptist Church and a member of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church.



She valued relationships - making friends near and far and never forgetting a birthday. She loved travel and history and the insights which that offered to her understanding of the world.



She was a devoted mother who nurtured her family with a sense of adventure, an appreciation for gardening and music, politeness and kindness to others. She was deeply thankful for her caregivers and friends who helped her navigate blindness for the last 20 years.



Because of the Covid crisis, the family and friends will gather in the Spring to celebrate her life.



Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 4, 2020.