Dear Beth, Yesterday, I learned of Jacks passing last week. I offer you my sincere condolences and recognition of your loving care for him as he went through his last year of ill-health. Jacks influence on me, among so many people, persists indelibly. For example, he introduced me to the woman with whom I recently celebrated our 35th wedding anniversary. We bought his house in Reston, and when doing renovations, we still wonder aloud if Jack would approve. Jack was truly remarkable--a designers designer. It was a privilege to have worked with him and to learn from him. As I continue to work in the very space where we had worked together on many projects, his spirit of striving for excellence still inspires. I will genuinely miss him. Respectfully, Bruce Geyman

Bruce Geyman October 5, 2020