John B. "Jack" Schmid, 86, of Charlottesville, Va., died peacefully at his home in Charlottesville on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Born in 1934, in Cincinnati, Ohio, Jack was the son of John Bernard Schmid and Cecelia Fischer Schmid.

Jack is survived by his beloved and loving wife of 30 years, Beth Schmid of Charlottesville; his daughter from his former marriage, Robin Schmid and her daughter, Lauren Graft, of Arlington, Va.; his stepdaughter, Erin Cronin and her husband, Sean, and their two sons, Tyler and Kellan, of Wilmington, N.C.; two sisters, Jane George and her husband, Bob, of Reading, Ohio, and Cindy Dall and her husband, Jim, of Sebring, Fla. Jack was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Schmid.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Dear Beth, Yesterday, I learned of Jacks passing last week. I offer you my sincere condolences and recognition of your loving care for him as he went through his last year of ill-health. Jacks influence on me, among so many people, persists indelibly. For example, he introduced me to the woman with whom I recently celebrated our 35th wedding anniversary. We bought his house in Reston, and when doing renovations, we still wonder aloud if Jack would approve. Jack was truly remarkable--a designers designer. It was a privilege to have worked with him and to learn from him. As I continue to work in the very space where we had worked together on many projects, his spirit of striving for excellence still inspires. I will genuinely miss him. Respectfully, Bruce Geyman
Bruce Geyman
October 5, 2020