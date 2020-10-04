Richard F. Humphrey
January 25, 1938 - September 8. 2020
Richard Foster Humphrey succumbed on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, to injuries suffered in a car crash. He was a patient at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, and a resident of Waynesboro, Augusta County, at the time of his death.
Dick was born on January 25, 1938, in Wilmington, Delaware, to Roland O. and Mabel Messick Humphrey. Dick's sister, Doris Sadowski of Suffern, New York, and his brother, Robert W. Humphrey of Wilmington, Delaware, predeceased him. He was a 1956 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School in Wilmington, Delaware.
He is survived by Judy Hertzler Humphrey, his wife of 53 years; their daughter, Ann Melinda Humphrey, both of Waynesboro; and his son, Richard Roland Humphrey and his wife, Kim Embrey, of Stafford County, Virginia. Dick is also survived by his sister, Martha "Marty" Wright of Springfield, Missouri.
Dick was awarded the Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from The University of Virginia in 1962. He was a member of Psi Chapter, Phi Sigma Kappa, the Trigon Engineering Society at UVA School of Engineering, and The American Institute of Chemical Engineering for 50 years. He fulfilled six months of active military service in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1968.
In 1963, Dick joined the Du Pont de Nemours Company, Textile Fibers Division at their Lycra plant in Waynesboro.
His 38 years in Lycra began as Assistant to Technical Operations and were completed as Senior Research Chemical Engineer. He was assigned to Benger Laboratory, the Research and Development arm of Lycra, where he worked with international teams to design and startup operations in six countries. He participated in DuPont's visiting instructor program at Virginia Tech University.
Dick's interests included building model railroads, reading science fiction and military histories, and running car rallies with the Albemarle Andiamo Auto Club. He enjoyed family trips to baseball games, amusement parks, Civil War battlefields, and outdoor theaters across the country, the South Jersey shore, and camping and hiking the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Dick was a member of the Main Street United Methodist Church and the Baraca Men's Bible Class.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Richard F. Humphrey Scholarship Award, Waynesboro High School, 1200 W. Main St., Waynesboro, VA 22980, Attention Janine Furze with the notation "Humphrey Scholarship", or to the Richard F. Humphrey Engineering Scholarship to benefit UVA engineering student members of Psi Chapter, Phi Sigma Kappa, to be made in c/o Courtenay (Richard) Stanley, Administrator, 2034 Brownstone Lane, Charlottesville, VA 22901-6209.
A private cremation service was led by Chaplain Stephen J. Mathis on Friday, September 18, 2020, at The Greene Chapel, Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Ruckersville. Military Honors were rendered by a detail from the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, known as the "Stonewall Brigade," assigned to Staunton Virginia Army National Guard.
The family expresses deep appreciation to the Neurological Trauma Team at the University of Virginia Medical Center for their loving support and tender care.
Condolences may be sent to his family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 4, 2020.