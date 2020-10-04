Richard Lyle MarshallSeptember 18, 1968 - September 8, 2020Richard Lyle Marshall graduated from Charlottesville High School in 1986, where he served as a member of the CHS Marching Band and the Wrestling team. He Joined the United States Navy in 1988, where he served a 20 year career as a Gunners Mate. He retired from the U.S Navy and then began a 10 year journey as a DJ at a local karioke bar in Virginia Beach, where he enjoyed bringing happiness to his family, friends and the greater Virginia Beach community.He is survived by his parents, Yvonne and Linwood Marshall of Charlottesville and Valarie Marshall; children, Kylee, Jacob and Tony; his girlfriend, Laura; aunt and uncle, Dennis and Barbara Acree; cousins, Matt and Anthony Acree, as well as a long list of friends.