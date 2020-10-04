Menu
Juanita Lee Jones
1931 - 2020
June 17, 1931
September 30, 2020
Juanita Lee Jones

Juanita Lee Jones departed this life on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Rosewood Village – Hollymead in Charlottesville, Va.

She was born on June 17, 1931, to the late George Porter White and the late Etta Jackson White. Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Granvel Peyton Jones and her sister, Thelma Whitaker.

Juanita leaves to cherish her memory, four daughters, Joyce Nelson of Upper Marlboro, Md., Jacqueline Nelson and Charlene Williams (Michael), both of Charlottesville, Va., and Peggy Jones of Beltsville, Md.; two grandchildren, Abdur Muhammad (Fatma) and Dedrick Nelson (Jivannie); four great-grandchildren, two brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m., at McClenny Funeral Home, 600 Henry Avenue, Charlottesville, Va. A family graveside service will be held at the Jones Family Cemetery on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow with the Reverend Ernie Morse officiating.

Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service. You may sign the guest registry at www.mcclennyfuneralservice.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 4, 2020.
Oct
5
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
McClenny Funeral Service - Charlottesville
600 Henry Avenue , Charlottesville, VA 22903
Oct
6
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Jones Family Cemetery
McClenny Funeral Service - Charlottesville
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Angeline Eubanks Jackson
Friend
October 5, 2020
Charlene, Thinking about you and your Family. You are all in my Prayers!!
Wendy McCarthy
October 5, 2020
My Condolences to the family on your loss. Mrs.Jones we all called her mama Nita was such a sweet person. I first met her years ago when she worked with my mom in the lab at the old UVA hospital. Not knowing I would be working with her daughter for almost 30 years later in life.I felt the love for her and the family. I Pray God would continue to wrap his arms around each of you in the comming days. Heaven has gained another Beautiful Flower in the Garden. May she continue to Rest In Peace. Love, Emilie
Emilie Richardson
October 4, 2020
Our beloved cousin Juanita will be forever missed. I remember as a child, when my sister and I would get off the school bus. Cousin Juanita would fix us sloppy joe’s and french fries. So many memories I will forever cherish. I remember us going to church, playing with the family dog, Taffy, playing out in the yard with Dee and Abdur. As much as we will miss you cousin Juanita, I know heaven doors open wide and you were greeted by our loved ones. My thoughts and prayers to the family.
Janet (Jackson) Hansbrough
Family
October 4, 2020
To the family your mom was always so kind and sweet. When we would come to visit our aunt she was always outside watering her beautiful flowers. One of my favorite memories was she would make me and my sister sloppy Joes and French fries on Friday night's when we stayed at our aunts, and of course her sweet potato pies.
Rosa &Kim Jackson
Family
October 4, 2020
My husband and I remember Juanita well. My mother, also Juanita, was at Rosewood with her. She was a very sweet lady who I enjoyed seeing whenever I visited my mother. I remember her standing next to the door to the patio, always waiting for an opportunity to go outside. I also remember her holding hands with my mom--the two Juanitas together. She had a wonderful smile. Our sympathies and love to the family.
Tracy and David Kaminer
Friend
October 4, 2020