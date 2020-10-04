My Condolences to the family on your loss. Mrs.Jones we all called her mama Nita was such a sweet person. I first met her years ago when she worked with my mom in the lab at the old UVA hospital. Not knowing I would be working with her daughter for almost 30 years later in life.I felt the love for her and the family. I Pray God would continue to wrap his arms around each of you in the comming days. Heaven has gained another Beautiful Flower in the Garden. May she continue to Rest In Peace. Love, Emilie

Emilie Richardson October 4, 2020