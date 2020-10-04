Edward Morton
Edward "Ed" James Morton Jr., 74, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his home. Born on January 4, 1946, in Norfolk, Virginia, he was the son of the late Annie Pearl Combs Morton and Edward James Morton Sr.
Edward is survived by his wife of 38 years, Karen Lynn Carpenter Hudson Morton of Charlottesville; sons, Edward Lee Morton of Charlottesville and James Paul Morton of Spruce Pine, Alabama; his daughter, Wendey Jeannette Morton of Charlottesville; and his stepdaughter, Heather Diane Hudson Grundeman and husband, Fred Edward Grundeman, of Richmond.
He was a United States Navy veteran, honorably serving from 1966 to 1972 aboard the USS Aucilla fueler, including two six-month tours off the coast of Vietnam.
He graduated from PVCC in March 1978 with an Associate of Applied Sciences Degree. He retired in June 1994 from the U.S. Army Foreign Science and Technology Center of Charlottesville after more than 25 years of service.
Arrangements are being handled by Thacker Brothers Funeral Home of Scottsville, Virginia, with a memorial service to be held at Effort Baptist Church, Palmyra, Virginia, at a later time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 4, 2020.