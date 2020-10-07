Alice Edel Madsen



September 23, 1934 - September 25, 2020



Alice Madsen passed away at her Senior Care Home in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 25, 2020, just 2 days after her 86th birthday.



Mormor, as she was known to her family, was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, where she resided until her death. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Helge, and her husband of 47 years, Christian Vistrup Madsen.



Mormor is survived by her two daughters, Dorte Vistrup Madsen of Roskilde, and Dr. Helle Madsen Stewart and her husband, Dr. Christopher B. Stewart, of Charlottesville; two grandchildren, Alexandra Stewart and P. Christian Stewart of Charlottesville, as well as two nephews and other extended family in Denmark.



Mormor was a frequent visitor to Charlottesville. It is estimated that she visited over 40 times for about a month at a time in the years from 1998 to 2016 following which failing health prevented her from travelling. She would visit to spend time with her daughter and son-in-law, but maybe most importantly - her grandchildren. Mormor was a retired excecutive secretary, wife, home maker, an avid seamstress and quilter. She also excelled in craft making, flower decorations and cooking.



Mormor will be laid to rest along side of Morfar, the love of her life. Services will be held in Copenhagen October 10, 2020, from Strandmarks Kirke in Hvidovre.



Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 7, 2020.