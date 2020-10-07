Menu
Larry Nelson Page
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Larry Nelson Page

Larry Nelson Page, 71, of Orange, formerly of Rochelle (Uno), passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

He was born on September 15, 1949, in Washington, D.C., to the late Russell and Christine Porter Page. He was a former employee of Webster Brick "General Shale".

He was preceded in death by his sons, Dion Rector and Larry Duncan; his daughter, Tamara Page; brothers, Irvin Page, Offerrell Page, Alfred Page; and sister, Doris Hampton.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Eloise Page of Orange; son, Kevin Page of Fredericksburg; four grandchildren; brother, O'neal Page of Radiant; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Westview Cemetery in Orange, Va., with the Rev. Frank D. Lewis Sr. officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Satchell's Funeral Service of Orange is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Satchell's Funeral Services Inc
118 E Church St, Orange, VA 22960
Oct
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Westview Cemetery
, Orange, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Satchell's Funeral Services Inc
