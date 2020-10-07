Nicholas George Theodose
September 7, 1930 - October 6, 2020
Nicholas George Theodose, 90, passed on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center.
Nick was born on September 7, 1930, to the late George and Evelyn Theodose in Weirton, W.Va. He was also predeceased by his niece, Cynthia E. Theodose.
Upon graduating from Lane High School, Nick served in the United States Air Force and then the U.S. Army. Upon leaving the military, Nick and his business partner, owned and operated several businesses including Clearview Cleaners.
Nick lived most of his life in Charlottesville area and had a great love of dogs. He bred them and had several show dogs in which he won several awards, including a blue ribbon at Westminster.
Nick was known for his sincere kindness and generosity. He touched countless lives and was deeply loved and respected by all who knew him well.
Nick is survived by his brother, Thomas G. Theodose and his wife, Cathy, of Charlottesville; his niece, Theresa Kudlack, her husband, Steve, and their son, Tommy, of Portland, Maine; his niece, Lynn Theodose and husband, Mark McCloud of State College, Pa.; his step-niece, Jennifer Clark Cruz, her husband, Jeff, and their children of Urbana, Md.; step-nephew, Nicholas Clark, his wife, Sara, and their children of Ivy, Va.; step-niece, Ashley Simon Crouch, her husband, Mike and their children of Lynchburg, Va.
Nick is also survived by a very special friend, whom he loved like a son, John Greene and his wife, Clay, of Charlottesville, Va.
Services will be private.
Condolences may be shared online at www.hillandwood.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 7, 2020.