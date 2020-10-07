Shirley Hamm SadlerShirley Hamm Sadler is survived by her husband, Joe Sadler of 60 years, a person whom she loved very much and continued caring for until she departed this life on Sunday, October 4, 2020.Shirley is survived by her three sisters, Jean Roberts, Brenda Browning and Debbie Williams; and a brother, Kenneth Hamm. Additionally, she is survived by her nieces and nephews, Kim Holdren, Christi Carder, Elizabeth Hamm, Jolene Hamm, Heather Marti, Mark Roberts, Travis Williams and Chad Williams.Shirley loved her family very much and enjoyed being with them at numerous family gatherings, especially birthdays, Thanksgiving and Christmas.Shirley was educated at Albemarle High School (Class of 1959) and Piedmont Virginia College.She retired from Comdial after a long career.Shirley was a member of the Nortonsville Church of God for fifty years, where she taught in the children's Sunday school classes. Additionally, she was one of the founders of their children's church and considered to be the church's honorary historian. She truly loved the Lord from the bottom of her heart and enjoyed sharing that love with her many Sunday school students and the people she met along the way.The family would like to thank Shirley and Joe's neighbors for their expressions of kindness and helping hands during their illnesses.Visitation will be held at the Nortonsville Church of God, 1505 Simmons Gap Road, Dyke, VA 22935, on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. Funeral services at 11 a.m. with interment at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville, Va. The Reverend Greg Payne and the Reverend David Alison will officiate.Arrangements are being handled by Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store, Va.