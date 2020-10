Alfonsa "Maurice" Bowles



August 19, 1967 - September 29, 2020



Maurice Bowles, 53, of Arrington, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.



Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home. Viewing will be held one hour prior to service.



Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 8, 2020.