Gordon "Happy" T. Durham



July 20, 1943 - October 3, 2020



Gordon "Happy" T. Durham, 77, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his home in Palmyra, Va. He was born on July 20, 1943, to the late Gordon Andrew and Charlotte Morris Durham in Charlottesville, Va.



Happy is survived by three daughters, Samaramyth Staton (Darryl), Shonna Durham, and DeDe Campbell (Dana); two sisters, Laura Durham and Margaret Minter (Mike); niece, Sarah Bailey; nephew, Andy Minter; four grandchildren, Jordan Thacker, Dana and Joseph Staton, and Kayla Campbell; one great-grandson, Anthony Baker; former wife, Nellie; and very long list of lifetime friends.



He graduated from Lane High School in Charlottesville, Va., then went on to play baseball at Wilmington College. Happy also served four years in the United States Navy where he was assigned to the U.S.S. Haleakala AE 25 and the U.S.S. Regulus AF 57 where he was a refrigeration specialist. After leaving the Navy, he was employed at Monticello Dairy for 14 years. Happy then went to work at UVa where he retired as the Chiller Plant Manager after 31 years of service in 2014.



Happy was the most loving, loyal, patient, and gentle soul you have ever met and was truly cherished by everyone who knew him. He had that special way of bringing out the best in people and was always your biggest supporter. He also had many hobbies that he loved, but his biggest love was his family. He loved and cherished every moment he spent with them. To his three girls, he was a legend, larger than life, and always our hero.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store, Va., with a memorial service held immediately after. Please join the family at Lake Monticello Fire Department for food and refreshments following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pets for Vets Inc., P.O. Box 10860, Wilmington, NC 28404.



Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 11, 2020.