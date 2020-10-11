Caroline S. Colvin



Caroline S. Colvin, of Charlottesville, passed peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Caroline was born on May 1, 1946, and grew up with her family in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York. Her parents, Spencer (Bob) and June Jobson predeceased her.



She is survived by her aunt, Linda Colby Jobson; three cousins, Stewart and Colby Jobson of Westchester, New York, and Nanette Cowieson and her husband, Rob, of the Isle of Arran, UK; as well as Stewart's children, Devin, Dalton, and llona Jobson; Colby's daughter, Charlotte Jobson; and Nanette's children, Alan and Kim Ferrie.



Caroline worked in the Dept. of Neurosurgery at the University of Virginia for 30 years, and then went to graduate school where she earned a Master's Degree in Counseling Psychology at James Madison University, after which she worked at the Wellness Recovery Center at Region Ten from 2011-2014 and did pro bono counseling at The Women's Initiative from 2010-2012. Caroline loved being a mental health counselor and was passionate about helping people and animals. She expressed happiness and honor to have contributions made in her name to any local community charity or any local animal shelter. Caroline has requested no formal services and a simple scattering of ashes to be held privately.



Condolences may be sent to IKOR of Charlottesville, 690 Berkmar Circle, Ste. 311, Charlottesville, VA 22901.



Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 11, 2020.