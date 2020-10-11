Paulette E. Leiby
Paulette E. Leiby, 71, of Ruckersville, died on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at her home. Born on June 11, 1949, she was the daughter of the late James and Reva Lamb.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Shane Lloyd; a grandson, Michael Gage Lloyd; a sister, Brenda McCauley; and a brother-in-law, George McCauley.
Paulette retired from G.E. where she worked for over thirty years.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Dean Leiby; two sons, Jay Lloyd (Crystal) of Stanardsville, and Damian Leiby (Christina) of Woodbridge; three brothers, Jimmy Lamb (Barbara) of Waynesboro, Stuart Lamb of Dyke, and Curtis Lamb of Stanardsville; two sisters, Gloria Morris (Kelly) of Dyke, and Shelia Powell (Thomas) of Stanardsville; seven grandchildren, Charlotte Leiby, Ryan Lloyd, Jessie Layman, Cheye Lloyd, Sage Lloyd, Savannah Lloyd, and EJ Lloyd; four great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, James, Carson, and Addy; a devoted daughter-in-law, Pam Lloyd Gregory and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA in Greene or Charlottesville or to a charity of your choice
.
.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 11, 2020.