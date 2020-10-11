Mary Glover Smith
May 26, 1925 - September 28, 2020
Mary Glover Smith, The Original Mary Smith, 95, of Charlottesville, Va., died on September 28, 2020, in her apartment at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge.
Born on May 26, 1925, in Cleveland, Ohio, Mary was the daughter of Dr. Donald Mitchell Glover and Dr. Leona vanGorder Glover. She was preceded in death by, in addition to her parents, her three siblings, Albert vanGorder Glover, Donald Mitchell Glover Jr., and Leona Glover Champeny; and granddaughter, Lydia Boyce Smith.
Mary attended Hathaway Brown School and was selected the co-Honor Girl of her graduating class. Her college education at Wellesley College was interrupted when she married Craig, her high school sweetheart. She completed college at National College of Education, Evanston, Ill., after her children were old enough to help with her math homework. She taught first grade at both the Winnetka, Ill. Public Schools and The Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, Pa.
Mary served on the Amasa Stone House for Senior Women, and the Lake Erie College Boards. She also served as a District Commissioner for the Chagrin Valley Hunt Club Pony Club, as Secretary for the National Pony Club, and also on the Board of Governors and the Advisory Council.
An accomplished figure skater in her youth, later in life Mary was bitten hard by the horse bug and became a skilled dressage rider. For many years she owned and managed Logan's Corner Dressage Center. Her goal was to maintain the barn and horses to Pony Club standards.
When Mary was just three months old, she spent her first summer in the Adirondacks. The Adirondacks became the center of her year; first on the mainland and then on the Island. Camp, as she called it, became the touch stone of her life; the place she reset her compass. Mary, or GranMary, as she was called after the birth of her grandchildren, earned eternal gratitude and esteem from her grandchildren for teaching them the finer points of camp living; water fights, how to pour water through knotholes on unsuspecting diners below and short sheeting beds. She found mischief and laughter and loved her grandchildren dearly.
Mary possessed an incredible gift of hospitality. She would seek opportunities to gather as family and friends. She and Craig traveled to almost all of her children's and grandchildren's high school, college and graduate school graduations and it was not unusual for them to come to swim meets, drill teams, rowing, or just show up.
Mary is survived by her husband of 75 years, the love of her life, Craig Richey Smith; four children, Timothy vanGorder Smith (Barbara) of St. Louis, Mo., Dr. Craig Richey Smith (Patricia), Bronxville, N.Y., Patricia Smith Nabers, Orange, Va., and Marcia Smith Colby (Patrick), Orange, Va.; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Joan Smith Bossio and Virginia Glover
A special thanks to her physician Dr. Katherine Jaffe, the Doctors and Staff at the UVA Memory Clinic and her faithful caregivers, Janet Parker, Jesica Baker, Marta Staples, Emily Gogoll, Kate Longstreet, and Mary Jones, whose love and care added quality to Mary's life and gladdened her heart.
Due to the complications of life and death in the time of a pandemic, a memorial service, conducted by Chaplain Elaine Tola, will be announced at a later date. It is anticipated that there will be remote access available for the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue, 5145 Taylor Creek Road, Afton, VA 22920, or Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center, 16497 Snyder Rd., Chagrin Falls, OH 44023.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 11, 2020.