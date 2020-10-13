Ethel Mae Robinson DeLong
Ethel Mae Robinson DeLong of Troy, Virginia, passed from this life on October 11, 2020, at the age of 73, surrounded at home by her loving family. Born on April 16, 1947, in Richmond, Virginia, Mae was raised in Cohasset, Virginia.
A graduate of Fluvanna County High School, she began her career at Bank of America's Trust Department and retired from University of Virginia Student Health. Mae was active in the community as she served on the Fluvanna County Rescue Squad, volunteered with the Virginia Department of Elections and supported the Fluvanna SPCA. Mae was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church where she volunteered on the Social Committee. Born into a railroad family, Mae developed a lifelong love of trains.
Mae was predeceased by the love of her life and husband of over 30 years, Bill DeLong. She is survived by two sons, Lee (Julianna, Alexandra and Liliana) of McLean, Virginia, and John (Ruth, Caleb and Hannah) of Zion Crossroads, Virginia. Later in life, Mae was fortunate to share time with her close friend and companion, George Goodell, with whom she explored the world.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store, Virginia. A funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Beaver Dam Baptist Church in Troy, Virginia. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome in Mae's memory to the Fluvanna SPCA or any charity of your choice
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 13, 2020.