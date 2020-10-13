Jeffrey Michael McMullenJeffrey Michael McMullen, 52, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born on July 2, 1968, in Richmond, Virginia. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Wes Smith.He is survived by his parents, David Harold and Betty Sue Fox McMullen; son, Zachary Parker McMullen and wife, Kayla, all of Madison; daughter, Mackenzie Faith McMullen of Sandston, Virginia; sister, Julie McMullen Smith; nephew, Christopher Wesley Smith; niece, Bailey Cameron Smith, all of Madison; former wife, Tracey Williams Gardner of Aroda, and a host of other relatives and many friends.A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, in the lawn of Rapidan Baptist Church, 318 Shelby Road, Wolftown, VA 22748, conducted by Pastors Jeff Tucker and Dan Albrant. Social Distancing is required.Memorial contributions be made to Madison County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 868, Madison, VA 22727, Rapidan Baptist Church, P.O. Box 211, Wolftown, VA 22748, or the Madison United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 383 Madison, VA 22727.