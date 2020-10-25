Walter "Bumpsy" C. Bibb



October 28, 1936 - May 27, 2020



Walter C. "Bumpsy" Bibb passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.



A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Cherry Avenue Christian Church with Mr. Stan Martin officiating. Family and friends are invited to arrive early for a slideshow of memories. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all visitors are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 25, 2020.