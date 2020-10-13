Marguerite Patteson Spencer



"For God so loved the world, that he gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16



Marguerite Patteson Spencer, of Midlothian, formerly of Scottsville, died on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born at Ransons in Buckingham County. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Samuel A. Spencer Jr.; her parents, Luther and Ethleen Patteson; her brother, Luther Willard Patteson; and sister-in-law, Estene Patteson.



She is survived by her sister, Cynthia Douglas (Bobby) of Mississippi; her niece and caregiver, Sherri Patteson Ryan (Bill) of Richmond; niece, Susan McCall (Andy) of Birmingham; nephews, Luther Willard Patteson Jr. (Julie) of Kansas, Stephen Patteson (Candace) of New York, Bobby Douglas Jr. (Christie) of Tennessee, and Caleb Douglas (Penny) of Tennessee; great-nieces, Leah Ryan Moser (Mike), Hannah and Emily McCall, Ella, Eden, Posey and Poppy Douglas, Maddison Douglas Coonrod (Spencer), and Mary-Margaret Douglas Walley (Evan); great-nephews, Colin and Ian Patteson; and great-great-niece, Skylar Ryan.



Marguerite retired from W.F. Paulett and Son, where she was secretary and part owner. She made her profession of faith at the age of 10 at Sharon Baptist Church where she served as trustee, Sunday school teacher and other organizations.



There will be no memorial service and the burial will be private.



Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 13, 2020.