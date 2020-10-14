Rosemary "Rose" Battersby
February 26, 1928 - October 4, 2020
Rosemary "Rose" Battersby, 82, of Palmyra, Va., took her last trip on October 4, 2020. She passed away peacefully at the Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia, in a room overlooking her beloved Blue Ridge Mountains.
Born on February 26, 1938, in New York City, she was the daughter of Mary (nee Findlay) Battersby and Bernard Battersby. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bernard Battersby and James Battersby, and her sisters, Veronica Battersby and Julia Battersby.
Rose spent most of her life in Corona, New York, before retiring to Virginia. She enjoyed many fulfilling years working for the NYPD at the 108th precinct, the 110th precinct and the Mounted Unit. She had a giving spirit and gave generously to her family, as well as many charities. She loved to travel and went on many adventures with her sisters, her friends and her daughter. Most memorably horseback riding in the Grand Tetons, exploring the pyramids and sailing the Nile in Egypt, cruises in Hawaii, Alaska, and down the Mississippi, and most recently touring the National Parks with her daughter and son- in-law. She also loved Broadway shows and got to enjoy quite a few of the great ones with her sister Vera and her daughter Ellen. She could often be heard singing or humming a show tune.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Ellen (Bob) Lopez.
Special thanks to neighbors and friends who looked out for her and kept in touch over the years.
Rosemary will be buried in the Monticello Memory Garden in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society
.
.
.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 14, 2020.