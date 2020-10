Frederica Gibson Breeden



Frederica Gibson Breeden, of Albemarle County, Virginia, passed away on October 13, 2020. Frederica was born on January 8, 1938, to the late Frederick and Nettie Gibson. In addition to her parents, Frederica was prededed in death by her loving husband, Wayne Breeden; and two sisters, Beulah Braza, and Jeanette Sutor.



Frederica is survived by her daughter, Tanya Breeden, and other family.



