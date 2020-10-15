Menu
Lena Thompkins
Lena Thompkins, 49, of Charlottesville, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 4, 1971, the daughter of Mary Jane Tompkins and the late William Thompkins.

Lena was a graduate of Charlottesville High School. She was the General Manager of the Hardees on 5th St. S.W. extended.

She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Brandon Thompkins of Charlottesville; her mother, Mary Jane Thompkins of Charlottesville; a brother, Milton, and wife, Esther Mozie; a sister, Tina Avery; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.

J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralsevices.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 15, 2020.
