Brandon Allen Legg
1987 - 2020
BORN
1987
DIED
2020
Brandon Allen Legg

Brandon Allen Legg, age 32, of Ruckersville, Va., passed peacefully on October 14, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1987, to loving parents, Rex and Donna Legg. He was preceded in death by grandma, Maxine Alley (Hugh); grandad, Hughart Legg; and grandad Jessie Lamb.

Brandon is survived by his parents; his grandma, Betty; his children, Savannah and Sadie; the mother of his children, Dawn, and her son, Matthew; his brothers, Travis, Troy (Melanie and Blake), and Cory (Bailey); as well as countless other friends and family members.

Brandon enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, and watching UVA basketball. Brandon will be remembered for his funny personality and ability to light up a room.

Family and friends are invited to attend family night on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. and the funeral on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 12 p.m., both at First Bible Baptist Church in Stanardsville.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
First Bible Baptist Church
, Stanardsville, Virginia
Oct
19
Funeral
12:00p.m.
First Bible Baptist Church
, Stanardsville, Virginia
He will be missed. He left behind a living family who will see each other through. So sorry for such a great loss. Prayers for everyone.
Denise Shifflett
October 16, 2020
Rex Donna & family My deepest sympathy. My Heart breaks for All of You. During this time of sorrow I will be praying for comfort & peace May your cherished memories & the grandchildren keep you going in the tough days ahead Hugs
Sabrina Rivera
October 16, 2020
Donna, Rex, Troy and Travis I am so sorry for your loss. Brandon was at my house a couple months ago fixing my AC unit. We had a nice conversation. He was such a sweet guy and had such a sweet soul. I know he will be missed. God bless
Hope West
October 16, 2020
Our family sends our condolences and prayers to you all during this hard time.
Daniel Fitzsimmons
October 16, 2020
Dear Donna and Rex I am so sorry to hear about Brandon it is really sad my blessings and prayers to you and your family .
Celia Hawkins (Durrer)
October 16, 2020
Brandon you will be missed.my Condolences goes out To your family.
Bradley lamb
October 16, 2020
My heart is heavy to hear of Brandon being called home early. Blegg will be missed for sure. My family and I send our prayers and condolences to you all.
Rex Thomas Jr
October 16, 2020
So sorry to the Legg family for your loss and I will pray for all of you..Brandon used to come to my House all the time with Justin, He was so respectful and sweet to me, always hugged me when he left. He was always such a Gentleman... My heart is heavy...May he rest in peace...
Lynn Haney
October 16, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to your family.
Valerie Thacker
October 16, 2020
Heaven has gained an angel. Brandon I hope you´re at peace. I know that you will be with us in spirit. Your Uncle Bruce and I love you. There´s no Goodbyes it´s until we meet again
Bruce and Fran Lamb
October 16, 2020
Brandon well be greatly missed by all of us. Prayers to his family.
Matthew M Morris
October 16, 2020