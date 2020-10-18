Bobby W. Irving
May 16, 1948 - October 16, 2020
Bobby W. Irving, 72, of Troy, Va., died on Friday, October 16, 2020, at home with his loving family.
Born on May 16, 1948 in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late James Robert Irving and Lucy Birckhead Irving. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph V. Irving, Angel Lee Irving and James Edward Irving; and a special friend, Tommy Shull.
He worked at Meadowbrook Hardware for 35 years as sales manager in the paint department. He enjoyed restoring old cars and reselling them.
Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Margaret Ann Morris Irving; one son, Robert Wade Irving; one granddaughter, Sierra K. Irving; and a brother, Gregory Irving and his companion Geraldine Crickenberger. He is also survived by special friends, Larry Powell, and David and Emily Goodwin who he called Mom and Pop.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Southside Church of God, Pastor Larry Hudson officiating. Graveside services will follow at Riverview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Southside Church of God.
Flowers are welcome.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude for the great support Bobby received during his illness. Special thanks goes to the Hospice of the Piedmont for their loving care, especially to Nicole and Tracie.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
.
Published by Daily Progress from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.