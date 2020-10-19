Ethel Mae (Searcy) WagnerOctober 7, 1958 - October 16, 2020Ethel Mae Wagner, 62, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.She was born on October 7, 1958 in Charlottesville, a daughter of the late Foy Athel Searcy and Elsie Mae (Haislip) Searcy.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, R.J. Searcy.Mrs. Wagner was a member of Calvary Chapel Fluvanna and employed by Fluvanna County Public Schools. She enjoyed family trips to the beach, photography, scrapbooking, gardening and tending her Koi pond. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially their sporting events and Sunday lunches.Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband of 45 years, Gary Irvin Wagner; three children, Sheila Davis (Herbie), Lewis Wagner (Jessie), and Holly Brown (James), all of Palmyra; ten grandchildren, Austin, Brianna, A.J., Addison, Mason, Aaron, Taylor, Tyler, Jillian and Grace; two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Harmony; and three brothers, David, Doug and Billy Searcy.A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Calvary Chapel Fluvanna by Pastor Steve Feden.Family and friends are invited to attend family night from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the church. Social distancing will be observed and masks required.Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling arrangements.Memories and photos may be shared at