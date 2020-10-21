Menu
Margaret Marie Weakley
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Margaret Marie Weakley

Margaret Marie Weakley, 71, of Mineral, died on Monday, October 19, 2020, in Charlottesville. Born on February 9, 1949, in Rockingham County, she was the daughter of the late Harry Vernon Puffenburger and Bertha Mae Bodkins.

Mrs. Weakley is survived by two sons, David Lewis Weakley and wife, Sandra, of Orange and James Lewis Weakley of Madison; two grandchildren, Kayla Weakley and Jacob Weakley; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Weakley of Stanardsville; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Spring Grove Cemetery in Mineral with Pastor Jeff Shifflett officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 23, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville.

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St, Gordonsville, VA 22942
Oct
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Spring Grove Cemetery
, Mineral , Virginia
