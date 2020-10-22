Thomas "Tom" Wilkerson
Thomas "Tom" Wilkerson, 78, of West Bend, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
A funeral service is remembrance of Tom will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Satuday from 12 until 1:45 p.m.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 22, 2020.