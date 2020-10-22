Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas "Tom" Wilkerson
Thomas "Tom" Wilkerson

Thomas "Tom" Wilkerson, 78, of West Bend, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

A funeral service is remembrance of Tom will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Satuday from 12 until 1:45 p.m.

Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of Myrhum – Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Tom's arrangements. Please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service - West Bend
1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095
Oct
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service - West Bend
1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095
Funeral services provided by:
Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service - West Bend
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.