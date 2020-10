Thomas "Tom" WilkersonThomas "Tom" Wilkerson, 78, of West Bend, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020.A funeral service is remembrance of Tom will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Satuday from 12 until 1:45 p.m.Please consider signing our online guest book ( www.myrhum-patten.com ) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of Myrhum – Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Tom's arrangements. Please visit www.myrhum-patten.com