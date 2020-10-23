Menu
Lucille Virginia Evans-Carter
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Lucille Virginia Evans-Carter

September 29, 1927 - October 21, 2020

Lucille Virginia Evans-Carter, 93, of Schuyler passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Charlottesville.

She was born on September 29, 1927 in Fluvanna County, the daughter of the late Elijah Thomas Napier and Mary Elizabeth Ripley Napier.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Norman Henry Evans and her second husband, James Lester Carter; three sisters, Agnes Townsend, Katherine Townsend, Elizabeth Lois Jordan; and two brothers Luther Thomas Napier and Alfred Nelson Napier.

Lucille is survived by her nephew who she referred to as a son, Edward Leroy Napier and wife, Joan Marie; two sisters, Betty Jane Evans and Helen Pierce; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

Lucille was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Evans Family Cemetery in Schuyler with Mike Wooten officiating.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Dixie Scott, Judy "Buzz" Johnson, Beinice Timmins, and Hospice of the Piedmont for their care of Lucille.

Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, VA (434-263-4097)

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
the Evans Family Cemetery
, Schuyler, Virginia
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
