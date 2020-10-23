Sylvia Louise JonesDecember 20, 1938 - October 21, 2020Sylvia Louise Jones, 81, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.Sylvia was the third daughter and third child of parents, Rudolph Jimmy Jones and Sudie Ida Lawson of Earlysville, Virginia. She is survived by her sister, Jewel Jones Huff; and brother, Milton Jones (Jean); and many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews, whom she cherished as if they were her own children. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Shirley Durrer.Sylvia graduated from Albemarle High School in 1956 and retired from The Division of Forestry where she worked in the Fiscal Department.Sylvia was a loving sister and aunt who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a kind and gentle person who found great pleasure in helping others. She had a quiet spirit and was a silent warrior who would work long and tirelessly in the background without the need for recognition or accolades.Sylvia had a passion for preserving history and leaves behind a lifetime of gathered historical information for the enrichment and benefit of future generations. She dedicated her life to historical and genealogical research. Sylvia was known as the Historian of Earlysville.Sylvia was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution; of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, where she served as the Church Historian; and the preservation committee of The Historical Union Church in Earlysville.A private family graveside service will be held to honor Sylvia and celebrate her life.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, or The Friends of The Union Church, PO Box 363, Earlysville, Virginia 22936.