Carolyn G. Bennett
October 3, 1936 - October 21, 2020
Carolyn G. Bennett, of Ruckersville, formerly of Charlottesville, returned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Born October 3, 1936 in Hornell, New York.
Carolyn graduated from Central Bible Institute. She was married to the late Reverend Ernest L. Bennett, an Assembly of God pastor. Together, they pastored in New York, New Hampshire and Virginia, and for 53 years, were faithful members of City Church in Charlottesville. She retired from General Electric after 23 years, and never lost her employee loyalty.
Carolyn served as a missionary in El Salvador and assisted with retreats at the Big Prairie Assembly of God Church Camp in Ohio. She was a Missionionette sponsor; children's ministry being very dear to her heart. Her life's goal was to be the Lord's servant, which she fulfilled with every step.
Carolyn Bennett leaves behind three daughters, Debbie Jones of Crozet, Virginia, Becky Eppard (Rick) of Missoula, Montana, and Libby Nicholson (Don) of Ruckersville, Virginia. Family was very important to her and she had a very special role in her many grandchildren's lives. She leaves to cherish her memory, nine grandchildren, Rachel Jones, Jamey Jones, Sarah Jones, Esther (Ryon) Peyton, Michael Eppard, Michelle (Nick) Eppard, Marcus (Brandi) Eppard and Liam Wilmer; 12 great-grandchildren, Isaiah (Nikki) Eppard, Victoria (Alec) Keane, Austin Eppard, Ryan, CJ and Audrey Buechler, Ethan, Kayne and Brynlee Eppard, Adalyn and Matthias Pesca, Morgan Peyton and one great-great-grandchild: Evie Eppard; and two siblings, Emily (David) Bressette of Newark, Ohio and Barbara Dickinson of Riverton, Wyoming.
Our family would especially like to thank Dr. Karen Starr and Rachel Jones for their support during our most difficult times.
Pastor Pete Hartwig will officiate the graveside service on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Culpeper National Cemetery. Hill and Wood Greene Chapel at 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, Virginia 22968 is in charge of arrangements.
In honor of our mother; "Above all, keep loving one another earnestly, since love covers a multitude of sins."
Proverbs 31:26 "She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue."
