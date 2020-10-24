Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marc John Dettmann
1951 - 2020
BORN
April 3, 1951
DIED
October 21, 2020
Marc John Dettmann

April 3, 1951 - October 21, 2020

On Saturday, October 21, 2020, Marc John Dettmann, a loving husband, and father of four children passed away at the age of 69. Marc was born April 3, 1951, in West Allis, Wis., to Karl and Beverly Dettmann, the second of five children.

Marc received his B.A. from Luther College before attending the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where he received his master's in business administration and graduated Summa Cum Laude. Marc then received his Juris Doctor degree from Harvard University. While at Harvard, Marc met the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth Gallagher, and married her on October 6, 1979.

While Marc's early career focused on practicing law, he found a passion for healthcare management and joined the Mayo Clinic in its health administration. Marc spent the remainder of his career in the health sector, working for the University of Wisconsin Health System before retiring as the Chief Executive Officer of the University of Virginia Health Services Foundation.

Marc had a passion for the arts and sports. Growing up, he won many state and national awards for science, math, and art. He continued his passion for art into adulthood, using his time in retirement to paint when possible. In addition, Marc was an avid baseball fan and loved to cheer on the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, and Milwaukee Braves – now Brewers.

Marc was a lifelong collector of stamps, coins, baseball cards, and scripophily (collecting signatures from historically significant people). He was a skilled woodworker and constructed beautiful furniture for his home. He enjoyed model trains and would often build trains from scratch.

Marc was preceded in death by his father, Karl, and mother, Beverly. He is survived by his wife, Mary, four children, Andrew, Kathleen, Bridget, and Ryan; brothers, David, Scott, and Paul, sister, Yvonne; and four grandchildren.

A special thank you to the Innovations staff at Rosewood Village Hollymead and Riley from Home Instead for their kind care during Marc's battle with Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

A visitation will be held at Ryan Funeral Home on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 2 until 3 p.m., followed by a memorial service from 3 until 4 p.m. Social distancing and mask requirements will be requested for the service. A funeral service will be held at New Horizon United Church of Christ in Boltonville, Wisconsin at 1 p.m., on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Interment will follow at Boltonville Union Cemetery located on Bolton Drive Kewaskum, Wis.

In lieu of flowers please feel free to make memorial contributions to Hospice of the Piedmont, Parkinson's Foundation, Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA), or a charity of your choice.

Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va., is handling memorial arrangements.

An online guest book is available at www.ryanfuneral.com.

Ryan Funeral Home

12819 Spotswood Trl Ruckersville, VA 22968

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
Oct
25
Memorial service
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
Oct
31
Funeral service
, Boltonville, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
God bless you Marc for being such an amazing man, husband, father and brother. I know that you already have a special place in heaven and I trust God will now let you rest in eternal peace.
John Murray
Friend
October 22, 2020
Dear Mary and Family,
As I have shared with you in the past Marc was one of my favorite people. It isn't often one is lucky enough to meet someone who is witty, smart, charming and a totally good human being. Marc had only kind words to say about people and had the ability to make everyone feel good around him. What a great loss for you , your Family
and all of the many friends and colleagues Marc had. Though we knew each other as colleagues I always considered you friends......friends who made me a better person for having known you. Love, Ellen & Larry
ellen cohen
Friend
October 22, 2020
Hi Mary,
I’m so sorry for your loss. All the Lenox thoughts and prayers are with you and your entire family. I hope that the many happy memories you have will carry you through the difficult times ahead.
All my best.
Smitty Pignatelli
Smitty Pignatelli
Friend
October 22, 2020