Winfred Floyd WoodwardWinfred Floyd Woodward, 81, of Orange, Va. passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at English Meadows in Culpeper, Va. He was born on April 18, 1939, to the late Bud Floyd and Ethel Mae Breeden Woodward. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Delores Ann Woodward; brothers, Charles, Albert and Douglas Woodward; and sister, Della Smith.He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Louise Findley and husband James of Lettlestown, Pa.; sons, Anthony "Tony" Woodward and wife Gina of Olney, Md., James Bryan Woodward and wife Nicole Fischel Woodward of East Berlin, and William Howard Pierce-Woodward and husband Daniel Pierce-Woodward; brothers, Richard Woodward and Buddy Sherman Woodward, both of Banco, Va.; sister, Dorothy Ryder of Banco; grandchildren, Jessica Dawn Dickerson, Mark Nicholson, Jr., Caitlyn Findley, Michael Anthony Woodward, Daniel Patrick Woodward, Peter James Woodward, Caleb Woodward, and Shelby Rickey; great-grandchildren, Roland Dwight, Baylee Fischel, Jaxi Fischel, and Lincoln Woodward.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison with Pastor Charles Russell officiating. Interment will be in the Etlan Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 10 until 11 a.m., on Monday at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to Melanoma Cancer Foundation, 1420 K. Street, 7th Floor, Washington, D. C. 20005.