Joyce Ann Hall Page



October 23, 2020



Joyce Ann Hall Page, 79, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Lodge at Old Trail. She was the daughter of Virginia Riley and Charles Leighton Hall of Charlottesville, Va.



Joyce was a graduate of Lane High School and UVA's School of Radiologic Technology. She was an X-Ray Technologist at UVA for over 30 years. She particularly enjoyed her years at Kluge Children's Rehab Center. She was a faithful member of Mooreland Baptist Church.



Joyce will be remembered for her generous spirit, love of the Lord, the beach, cooking (especially lasagna), Elvis Presley's music and dancing.



She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Sam Page, formerly of North Garden and their children, Virginia Anne Healy and her husband, Mark, of Harrisonburg, Leighton and his wife, Susi, of North Garden, and Clifton of Myrtle Beach, SC. She is also survived by their grandchildren: John, Hannah, Luke, and Gabe Page and Sam and Elizabeth Healy. She also had numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Dr. Joyce Geilker and her staff, Legacy Hospice, and the entire staff of the Lodge at Old Trail for their compassionate care.



An outdoor service is planned at Mooreland Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 3 p.m. Everyone will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mooreland Baptist Church.



Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 25, 2020.