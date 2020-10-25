Martin "Marty" William Hald
June 24, 1959 - October 14, 2020
Martin "Marty" William Hald, age 61, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Born June 24, 1959 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of Arthur and Ann Hald. He was preceded in death by his father, his brothers, Matt and Eddie, his sister, Jane, and his niece, Robyn.
Marty is survived by his loving wife, Susan Shannon Hald; his previous wife, Sarah Graham; his children, Sarah Ann Hald, Lucas Martin Hald and his wife, Samantha, and Madeline Elizabeth Hald; his mother, Ann; his siblings, Liz and Charlie; and his nieces and nephews, Trey, Katy, Matt and his wife, Jessie and their children Charlotte and Regan, Lauren, Hannah, Jonathon and his wife Abigail, Henry and Ben.
There will be a private graveside service at the University of Virginia Cemetery. A celebration of life honoring Marty will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA at https://caspca.org/give/donate-now/
because of Marty's love of dogs, or to the charity of your choosing.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 25, 2020.