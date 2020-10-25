Harry Thomas Zimmerman Sr.
May 19, 1946 - October 23, 2020
Harry Thomas Zimmerman Sr., 74, died in Charlottesville, Friday, on October 23, 2020. Harry was born on May 19, 1946, in Charlottesville. He was the son of Clarence C Zimmerman Sr. and Christine Clements Zimmerman both of whom predeceased Harry. As Harry's nephew, Tony said, "I ended up in the same profession as my uncle and he always had his door open for me to stop by and get advice about heating and cooling but also about being a man. I took advantage of those visits, often while I was on the clock. His impact on heating and cooling in our area is not limited to me, there are countless sheet metal mechanics in our area that Harry mentored, and many others that learned under them but never knew they were actually learning from my uncle. He also taught us all how to be men." Harry was a giant of a man who loved telling stories, cutting up and having fun and was "the leader of the pack."
Harry is survived by his wife, Helen; his daughter Lisa Zimmerman, son Harry T Zimmerman Jr., "Heath" (Melissa), Tonya Zimmerman (Kenny Cyrus); Toby Zimmerman (Kim); Janice Minter, Jimmy Minter (Lisa) and Jeff Minter. He is survived by 16 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren all of Charlottesville; his brothers, Randolph B Zimmerman Sr., and Franklin H Zimmerman; his brother-in-law, Tommy Williams, sisters-in-law Betty Z Seiler, Marlene Zimmerman and Janet Z Erickson, 14 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Yvonne Z Smithers, Claudia Z Williams, Clarence C Zimmerman Jr., and Carol Z May.
Family visitation will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m., at Christ Community Church, 329 Riverside Ave, Charlottesville, VA., 22902. Funeral will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1 p.m., at the church. Interment to follow the service at Monticello Memory Gardens. The service will be officiated by Jared Snyder and Tylar Jayne.
For those who prefer: In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in his honor to Heartland Hospice who gave Harry such great care at 183 Spotnap Road, Suite B, Charlottesville, VA 22911, heartlandhospicefund.org/donate
