Fay Tanner Austin
Fay Tanner Austin passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at age 87. She was born in Madison County (Uno) to the late William Lester Clark and Annie Ruth Lohr Clark. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Luther Ashby Tanner Jr., and her second husband, William Lindsey Austin; a son, Charles E. "Chuck" Tanner; three brothers, Malvin Arista Clark, William Brian Clark and Joseph Paul Clark; and two sisters, Mary Arnita Brown and Lucille Jarrell.
Fay was a member of the Walkers United Methodist Church. She also spent 47 years of work in accounting and payroll for Virginia Metal Products, C. R. Butler and L & W Ford. Her most enjoyable hobby was playing guitar and singing with friends. She was a great cook, always helping others and cherished time spent with family. Fay accomplished a lot in life and leaves those she touched with fond memories.
Surviving family include two sisters, Mildred Seale and Emily Fern Williams; and also many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to her devoted caregivers, friends and family who gave her love and support.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Walkers United Methodist Church or any charity of your choice
.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Radiant, Va. with the Rev. Kyle Balderson officiating.
Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 27, 2020.