Mary Jean Lam
Mary Jean Roach Lam – Mom passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of Monday, October 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shirley Benjamin Lam whom she was married to for 55 years. She was born in Rockingham County, Virginia, on September 24, 1931, to John and Gracie Roach.
She was a long-time employee at the American Silk Mill in Orange, Virginia.
Surviving are her three sons, Charles (Judy), Harold (Carol), and Leroy; sisters, Alice Morris, Hester Lamb, Cora Lawson, Lottie Lawson, and Lois Mundie. In addition, four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were sisters, Margaret Byram and Betty Deane; three brothers, Otis Lee Roach, James Earmon Roach and John Edward Roach.
To all those that ever visited her home, you would be very hard pressed to leave without eating. She always wanted to make sure you were not hungry when you left.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville with interment to follow in Knights Chapel Church Cemetery in Barboursville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
A very grateful and special thanks to our younger brother, Leroy, who stayed and looked after Mom for the past several years.
A special thanks to Carol Sue, Kaitlyn, Leighann, and Jennifer for their loving care and attention as Mom's caregivers. We would also like to thank Hospice of the Piedmont for their support during the last several months.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911 www.hopva.org
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 28, 2020.