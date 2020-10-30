James Henry McGrath, III
October 23, 2020
James Henry McGrath III, 88, passed away on October 23, 2020, at his home in Charlottesville. He was born in New York City, to the late James Henry McGrath Jr. and Mary Elizabeth McGrath. He was predeceased by his sister, Katherine Jane Williams.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara; daughters, Jane McGrath Neal of Chevy Chase, Md., and Susan McGrath Smith (Stephen Smith) of Essex Fells, N.J.; and son, James Henry McGrath IV (Jenny McGrath) of Richmond. He is also survived by nine wonderful grandchildren: Andrew and Henry Neal, Madeline, Tucker, Kit and Hunter Smith, and Jack, Duncan and Gordon McGrath.
He was a graduate of The Loomis School, the University of Virginia, and George Washington University (MBA) and was a U.S. Army veteran. He began his business career at General Electric where he met his wife Barbara. He subsequently held consulting and executive positions with McKinsey & Co., Pennwalt Corporation and Siecor Corporation.
Jim and Barbara raised their family in Paoli, Pennsylvania. Upon retirement, Jim and Barbara moved to Charlottesville, a natural location given that he and all of his children are UVA graduates. In retirement Jim and Barbara traveled extensively, but the greater part of their time was spent with their children and grandchildren.
Jim was a very active member of the Catholic Church throughout his life, notably at the Daylesford Abbey in Paoli. In retirement he was a leader in the Charlottesville and UVA communities. He was the cofounder, long-time president and board member of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UVA (formerly, Jefferson Institute for Lifelong Learning); past president of the Charlottesville chapter of the UVA Alumni Association; past president of his fraternity's board of directors; past president of the Beacon Club (men's dinner club); a past member of the JABA (Jefferson Area Board for the Aging) board of directors; and a member of the University Village Home Owners Association board of directors.
A private funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church.
