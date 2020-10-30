Florence "Sissy" Elizabeth Keller Bruton
July 21, 1936 - October 25, 2020
Florence Elizabeth Keller Bruton
"Sissy" to all: and author of the following:
Sissy passed away and entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on Sunday October 25, 2020. She died of COPD exacerbated by the fungus aspergillus accidentally introduced into her respiratory system, which compromised her breathing.
Born in Charlottesville, Va., on July 21, 1936, she was the daughter of Marion P. Keller Sr. and Florence Elizabeth Hoy Keller, both deceased. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her oldest brother, Maj. Marion P. Keller Jr. USAF of San Antonio, Texas, and her sister-in-law, Betty Jean Dix Keller of Richmond, Va.
Sissy is survived by her husband of 59 years, LeRoy A. Bruton, a local land developer, home builder, and Realtor. She is also survived by her son, Eric S. Bruton and his wife, Kelly. She is also survived by her dearly beloved grandson, Nolan Roy Bruton, who brought immeasurable joy and happiness into her life. She so enjoyed playing with Nolan and attending his athletic and school events until prevented by her declining health.
She is also survived by her brother, Russell R. Keller Sr., of Richmond Va., and her sister-in-law, Marilyn J. Keller, of San Antonio, Texas. Other survivors are her niece, Kathy Keller of Poquoson, Va., and her niece, LeAnn Keller Griffith and her husband, Eric, of San Antonio, Texas; her nephew, R. Rea Keller Jr. and his wife, Alison, of Richmond Va.: and numerous friends and cousins including one very special cousin, Linda B. Graham of Williamsburg, Va with whom Sissy grew up from an early age.
Baptized at an early age, her faith was an important part of her life. She was a member of University Baptist Church and enjoyed attending church services and Wednesday night bible studies. When the church started vacation bible school in 2003 she particularly enjoyed all the kids she had over the years in her "crafts" program and seeing them grow up.
Sissy was a proud member of Lane High School, class of 1954. At various times in her life, Sissy attended UVA, Jefferson School of Commerce and PVCC. She worked for State Farm Insurance for 8 years, the first 4 in payroll. When the Auto Division (then on R. 29 - now Caruthers Hall) decided to consolidate all companies by bringing the agency, fire company and life company to the Charlottesville office, Sissy went to Philadelphia and worked for some time before helping to move the life company records to Charlottesville. She was then secretary to the life company manager for the next 4 years before becoming a stay-at-home mom.
Sissy was a member of Farmington Country Club for over 60 years. She was a 64 year member (in good standing!) of Queen Esther Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star.
Sissy had many and varied interests — among them stateside and foreign traveling (particularly cruises), working out at the fitness center, reading, cooking (almost gourmet) and crossword puzzles (although in pencils).
But her greatest enjoyment was being with her family and friends, particularly, Betty Edmondson and Nancy Harris.
Grateful appreciation is expressed to the owners and staff of Rosewood Village for their professional and compassionate, gentle and loving care providing the peace and comfort needed in her final years.
Many thanks go to The Hospice of the Piedmont and their staff who attended to Sissy in her final months.
A number of doctors also participated in the health care of Sissy, including Dr. Seki Balogun. Special credit must go to Dr. C. Edward Rose, who worked tirelessly over the years to obtain the best possible health care for her
Last, a very special recognition to Pat Woolford and Peggy Gibson who spent many days and nights giving Sissy life giving care.
Sissy requested that there be no service to safeguard any of her family or friends from possible exposure to the Covid 19 virus. A private family graveside service will be conducted by the associate minister of the University Baptist Church, Will Brown, at Monticello Gardens when it is safe to do so. A celebration of life honoring Sissy will be held at a later date.
If you wish, please consider a donation to one of the following, Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy., Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, The University Baptist Church, 1223 West Main St., Charlottesville, VA 22903, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482-0937, or your favorite church or charity. www.teaguefuneralhome.com
Published by Daily Progress from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.